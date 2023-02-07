Odisha administration prepares for President Murmu’s two-day visit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is all geared up to welcome President of India Droupadi Murmu who will visit the state for two days starting February 10. Chairing a high-level meeting at the state secretariat, chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra asked senior officers of departments to complete the preparations well before schedule and ensure error-free arrangements for smooth management of different programmes slated to be graced by the President.

Outlining the draft tour programme of the President, special secretary, Home Santosh Bala said three public programmes have been slated so far. Murmu is scheduled to arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport on February 10 at around noon from where she will proceed to Utkal Mandap to grace the foundation day of Jnanaprabha Mission.

After lunch, she will attend the second convocation of Rama Devi Women’s University. She would make a night halt at Raj Bhawan. The next day morning, she would visit Lingaraj temple for darshan and then proceed to Cuttack to inaugurate the second Indian Rice Congress at ICAR. After returning from Cuttack, she will leave for Delhi. Issues pertaining to aircraft, guard of honour, security arrangements, accommodation, carcade and transport arrangements, fire fighting, medical and health care for the VVIP party, uninterrupted power and water supply, hot line connectivity, barricading, construction of dais and media management were discussed at the meeting.

The chief secretary directed the authorities concerned to stay alert and keep a strict vigil over the entire process meticulously so as to make the President’s visit free of any hitches and omissions. Authorities of institutions where the President will visit were advised to have regular liaison with Home department and police regarding dais plan, regulation of crowd and gatherings at meeting places. RT-PCR test for staff deployed on duty, dignitaries and appointees before 72 hours prior to the event and use of face masks are mandatory during the President’s visit.

