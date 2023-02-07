Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP Krushak Morcha demands release of farmers’ MSP dues

As the delegation was told that the MD was not in his office, they pasted the memorandum on the door of his office chamber and another at the main gate of the corporation.

Published: 07th February 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As a large number of farmers are yet to get their due for the paddy sold to government agencies under the minimum support price scheme, BJP on Tuesday threatened to hit the streets for quick disbursal of payment.

A 10-member delegation of BJP Krushak Morcha led by its vice-president Hrusikesh Jena visited the office of the managing director of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation to submit a memorandum on the issue. As the delegation was told that the MD was not in his office, they pasted the memorandum on the door of his office chamber and another at the main gate of the corporation.

The members told the corporation officials to inform the MD that if the payment of farmers are not released to their accounts within 48 hours they will be forced to gherao the corporation office.
As per the scheme, the farmers should get the value of their paddy within 24 hours of the delivery of the paddy to the government agencies mostly primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS).

The farmers dues are sent to their accounts under direct benefit transfer scheme. Complaints are coming from different districts that farmers have not received their dues even after one month of the sale of their paddy. District and local food supplies officials expressed their inability for timely payment due to non-release of funds from the corporation, Jena added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Krushak Morcha
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp