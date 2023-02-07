Odisha BJP Krushak Morcha demands release of farmers’ MSP dues

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As a large number of farmers are yet to get their due for the paddy sold to government agencies under the minimum support price scheme, BJP on Tuesday threatened to hit the streets for quick disbursal of payment.

A 10-member delegation of BJP Krushak Morcha led by its vice-president Hrusikesh Jena visited the office of the managing director of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation to submit a memorandum on the issue. As the delegation was told that the MD was not in his office, they pasted the memorandum on the door of his office chamber and another at the main gate of the corporation.

The members told the corporation officials to inform the MD that if the payment of farmers are not released to their accounts within 48 hours they will be forced to gherao the corporation office.

As per the scheme, the farmers should get the value of their paddy within 24 hours of the delivery of the paddy to the government agencies mostly primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS).

ଦୀର୍ଘ ୨୫ ଦିନ ହେବ ଚାଷୀ ତାର ଧାନ ବିକ୍ରି ପ୍ରାପ୍ଯ ପାଇନାହିଁ, ଏପଟେ ରାଜ୍ଯ ଯୋଗାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପରିଚାଳନା ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଦୀର୍ଘଦିନ ଧରି ଅଜ୍ଞାତବାସରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି। ଏହାର ପ୍ରତିବାଦରେ ବିଜେପି କୃଷକ ମୋର୍ଚ୍ଚାର ଏକ ଦଶ ଜଣିଆ ପ୍ରତିନିଧି ମଣ୍ଡଳୀ ଚେତାବନୀ ସହ ନିଖୋଜ ପୋଷ୍ଟର ଏବଂ ଲଟକା ଜାରି କରିଛି। pic.twitter.com/AlfPvV6o0R — BJP Odisha (@BJP4Odisha) February 6, 2023

The farmers dues are sent to their accounts under direct benefit transfer scheme. Complaints are coming from different districts that farmers have not received their dues even after one month of the sale of their paddy. District and local food supplies officials expressed their inability for timely payment due to non-release of funds from the corporation, Jena added.

