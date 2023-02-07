Home States Odisha

Odisha to witness warmer days this month

Weather experts attributed the rise in temperature to weak La Nina conditions. 

Published: 07th February 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha

Image used for represetation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  ODISHA has started to witness an increase in daytime temperature, which is predicted to be above normal across the state this month. In its monthly outlook for February, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the entire state will experience above normal daytime temperature this month. The probability of coastal districts being more affected is high.

Weather experts attributed the rise in temperature to weak La Nina conditions.  Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das said the state may not witness significant rainfall activity in February which will also act as one of the factors for rise in the daytime temperature.

There is 35 per cent to 45 per cent probability that many places in the state may record below normal rainfall activity this month. “Bhubaneswar has already started recording above normal daytime temperature. The capital city recorded 34.2 degree Celsius on Monday,  which was the highest in the state,” said Das. The capital city’s mean daily maximum temperature for the month of February is 32.5 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the regional Met office said the minimum (night temperature) is expected to rise around 2 degree Celsius in the state in the next 24 hours.  However, some parts in the state may experience below normal minimum temperature in the coming days of the month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp