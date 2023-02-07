Odisha to witness warmer days this month

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ODISHA has started to witness an increase in daytime temperature, which is predicted to be above normal across the state this month. In its monthly outlook for February, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the entire state will experience above normal daytime temperature this month. The probability of coastal districts being more affected is high.

Weather experts attributed the rise in temperature to weak La Nina conditions. Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das said the state may not witness significant rainfall activity in February which will also act as one of the factors for rise in the daytime temperature.

There is 35 per cent to 45 per cent probability that many places in the state may record below normal rainfall activity this month. “Bhubaneswar has already started recording above normal daytime temperature. The capital city recorded 34.2 degree Celsius on Monday, which was the highest in the state,” said Das. The capital city’s mean daily maximum temperature for the month of February is 32.5 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the regional Met office said the minimum (night temperature) is expected to rise around 2 degree Celsius in the state in the next 24 hours. However, some parts in the state may experience below normal minimum temperature in the coming days of the month.

