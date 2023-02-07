Home States Odisha

Orissa HC rejects ex-MP Rabindra Kumar Jena’s plea for quashing FIR, chargesheet

The CBI had registered the FIR and filed the charge sheet before the Special CBI Court, Bhubaneswar for Jena’s alleged links with the Seashore Group, a major player in the ponzi scam in the state.

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Former Lok Sabha MP Rabindra Kumar Jena’s criminal miscellaneous petition filed in connection with the FIR and chargesheet filed by CBI against him was rejected by the Orissa High Court on Monday.

The CBI had registered the FIR and filed the charge sheet before the Special CBI Court, Bhubaneswar for Jena’s alleged links with the Seashore Group, a major player in the ponzi scam in the state. In a criminal miscellaneous petition filed on July 11, 2022  Jena had sought quashing of the FIR as well as charge sheet. The single judge bench of Justice BP Routray rejected the criminal miscellaneous petition on the ground that there was no infirmity in both the FIR and the charge sheet.  

As per case records, there was alleged financial transaction of Rs 1.76 crore between the Seashore group and the former MP, investigations by CBI into the money trail involving the ponzi firm had reportedly revealed. 

On January 29, 2019, acting on Jena’s anticipatory bail plea, the high court had on January 29, 2019 granted him interim bail, making absolute the interim protection granted to him from arrest in connection with the case.

