Ponzi firm director sentenced to 5 years rigorous imprisonment

The convict, Jagdish Mishra (36) of Jambhirai village within Baliapal police limits had taken money from the investors promising to double it within four years.

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  The special judge of the court of Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors Biswajit Das on Monday sentenced the director of a ponzi firm to five years rigorous imprisonment for duping 145 investors to the tune of Rs 38,25,700. 

The convict, Jagdish Mishra (36) of Jambhirai village within Baliapal police limits had taken money from the investors promising to double it within four years. One of the victims, Binod Bihari Jena of Dagar village had filed a complaint against Mishra on August 23, 2016. 

Public prosecutor Pranab Panda said Mishra had formed a chit fund company called Raj Godson Private Ltd in 2010 in Malikashpur within Balasore Town police limits and was its director. He had convinced people to invest in the company by showing them proof of some non-existent branch offices and head office of the firm in different districts of the state. 

Jena along with other investors had deposited lakhs in the company but did not get the returns. 
Basing on Jena’s complaint, police had registered a case against Mishra on August 23, 2016 under sections 465, 467, 468, 420 and 34 of IPC, sections 4, 5, 6 of PCMC Act 1978 and section 6 of OPID Act, 2011. He was arrested on August 24 and released on bail on September 29, 2017. 

Mishra was convicted basing on the statements of 17 witnesses and documents. The court also imposed a fine of `3.8 lakh on him and an additional five years rigourous imprisonment if he fails to pay it. 
 

