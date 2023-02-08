Home States Odisha

788 Odisha government employees recommended for promotion

The three-day Promotion Adalat held here to redress promotion related grievances of government employees which could not be considered by December 31.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The three-day Promotion Adalat held here to redress promotion related grievances of government employees which could not be considered by December 31, 2022 has recommended promotion of 788 employees.

Six promotion adalats headed by officers of the rank of additional chief secretary had received 1,241 applications from aggrieved employees who are due and eligible for promotion. These administrative courts found merit in 1,021 applications and recommended 788 cases to department concerned.

The outcome of the promotion adalat was reviewed at a meeting chaired by chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahpatra on Tuesday. He advised department authorities to simplify the law regulating promotion, follow cadre rules and proper scrutiny of confidential character rolls (CCR) while considering promotion at departmental promotion committee level.

Additional chief secretary Nikunja Sundar Ray was holding the promotion court at the chief minister’s grievance cell while Raj Kumar Sharma at Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Deo Ranjan Singh at Kalinga stadium, Mona Shamara at IDCOL auditorium, Anu Garg at Krushi Bhavan auditorium and Satyabrata Sahu at SIRD conference hall.

