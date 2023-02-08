A year after polls, votes to be recounted in Odisha's Hansura panchayat on February 10

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Civil Judge ( Junior Division) Kujang Anuradha Sharma has directed election officer-cum-BDO Kujang to produce the ballot box containing the ballot box papers of elections to Hansura panchayat of the block in the court for recounting on February 10, 2023.

The direction came in response to a petition filed in the Court of Civil Judge (Junior Division) Kujang on January 18, 2023 by Alok Mallick who lost the Hansura sarpanch election to Rabinarayan Das. The election to the sarpanch post was held on February 22, 2022 and counting took place on February 26. Das defeated Mallick by one vote. While Das got 821 votes, Mallick received 820.

Soon after the election, Mallick alleged that the counting of votes had discrepancies. Some ballots which should be rejected were counted in favour of Das and many votes cast in favour of Mallick were declared rejected, he had complained.

Mallick also alleged that there was a variation of votes in booth number 9. It was counted as 133 instead of 132 as per the report of the polling officer, stated Mallick in the complaint. Despite raising objections, his plea remained unheard and Mallick lost the seat by one vote.

However, Mallick decided to file a case against Das and election officer-cum-BDO Kujang in the court of Civil Judge Kujang alleging foulplay during the counting process. In reply, the present sarpanch Das said he has no objection if the counting is done again as per court orders.

Hearing the case, Sharma directed the officer concerned to produce the ballot box containing the ballot papers of Hansura panchayat of Kujang block in the court for recounting of votes on February 10, 2023 in presence of counsels of both the parties. The petitioner has been directed to bear all the expenses for the purpose.

