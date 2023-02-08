Home States Odisha

A year after polls, votes to be recounted in Odisha's Hansura panchayat on February 10

The election to the sarpanch post was held on February 22, 2022.

Published: 08th February 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

vote, election

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Civil Judge ( Junior Division) Kujang Anuradha Sharma has directed election officer-cum-BDO Kujang to produce the ballot box containing the ballot box papers of elections to Hansura panchayat of the block in the court for recounting on February 10, 2023.

The direction came in response to a petition filed in the Court of Civil Judge (Junior Division) Kujang on January 18, 2023 by Alok Mallick who lost the Hansura sarpanch election to Rabinarayan Das. The election to the sarpanch post was held on February 22, 2022 and counting took place on February 26. Das defeated Mallick by one vote. While Das got 821 votes, Mallick received 820.

Soon after the election, Mallick alleged that the counting of votes had discrepancies. Some ballots which should be rejected were counted in favour of Das and many votes cast in favour of Mallick were declared rejected, he had complained.

Mallick also alleged that there was a variation of votes in booth number 9. It was counted as 133 instead of 132 as per the report of the polling officer, stated Mallick in the complaint.  Despite raising objections, his plea remained unheard and Mallick lost the seat by one vote.

However, Mallick decided to file a case against Das and election officer-cum-BDO Kujang in the court of Civil Judge Kujang alleging foulplay during the counting process. In reply, the present sarpanch Das said he has no objection if the counting is done again as per court orders.

Hearing the case, Sharma directed the officer concerned to produce the ballot box containing the ballot papers of Hansura panchayat of Kujang block in the court for recounting of votes on February 10,  2023 in presence of counsels of both the parties. The petitioner has been directed to bear all the expenses for the purpose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp