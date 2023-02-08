BJD, BJP in Odisha spar over paddy procurement allocation

By Express News Service

BARGARH/BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Tuesday came down heavily on the Centre for reducing paddy procurement allocation in the Union Budget and demanded an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) to ensure financial security to the farmers of the state.

The Centre has reduced Rs 20,000 crore in paddy procurement in the budget. This will not only bring down paddy procurement but also deprive the farmers of getting MSP, BJD senior vice-president Prasanna Acharya said.

Stating that particularly farmers of western Odisha will be severely affected by the huge reduction in allocation, Acharya said the Centre has also not considered Odisha’s demand to hike MSP of paddy to Rs 2,930 per quintal as per a resolution passed in the Assembly.

He said the Centre has also slashed the foodgrain procurement target from Odisha. Procurement of rice from Odisha by Food Corporation of India (FCI) has been reduced by 80 per cent from 18 lakh tonne to only 4 lakh tonne for 2022-23, he said.

Coming down heavily on five BJP MPs from western Odisha, Acharya said they were elected in 2019 but they have never said one word in favour of the farmers of the region on paddy procurement.

On the other hand, the BJP asked the state government to explain why the income of farmers of Odisha is one of the lowest in the country despite the fact that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his government is in power since 23 years.

Describing the BJD allegation that lower food subsidy will hit paddy procurement in the state a diversionary tactics to deflect public attention from the sensational murder case of former minister Naba Das, BJP MP from Kalahandi Basant Panda said the state government has no funds to pay the farmers even after a month of procuring paddy under minimum support price.

“While the managing director of the state-run OSCSC, the nodal agency for paddy procurement, is missing from his office for the last three weeks, no one in the office knew his whereabouts or could tell when the farmers will get their dues,” Panda said.

Dispelling all apprehensions of Acharya, Panda said the food subsidy bill of the state in 2013 was Rs 3,041 crore and this has increased to Rs 8,400 crore.

What is the outcome of a separate agriculture budget as being done by the state government when the average monthly income of an agricultural household in the state is only Rs 5,112, the second lowest after Jharkhand with Rs 4,895, he questioned.

