Crime Branch recreates Odisha minister's murder crime scene with Gopal

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: While the mystery behind state Health minister Naba Kisore Das’ murder continues to remain unsolved even after 10 days, the Crime Branch (CB) on Tuesday recreated the entire crime scene at Gandhi Chowk in Brajrajnagar.It was done a day before accused ASI Gopal Das’ remand by the CB comes to an end.

A team of forensic science experts from Gandhinagar also assisted the CB during the procedure on Tuesday. The former IIC of Brajrajnagar PS, Pradyumna Kumar Swain, who had lodged an FIR against ASI Das and was transferred soon after the incident, was also present at the spot. The process continued for more than an hour.

Prior to the recreation, the area around Gandhi Chowk was cordoned off and security forces were deployed to prevent access of unauthorized trespassing. The two cars including the one in which the minister was seated and another at which a bullet was fired were also used at the site.

Das was brought to the crime spot under tight security cover, where he reenacted the entire incident starting from shooting the minister from a close range to trying to flee by brandishing his gun and getting overpowered by two other policemen. He was asked by the investigating team to demonstrate the scene for at least four times. The entire process was video-recorded for documentation. A drone was also used to shoot the scene.

Later, the accused was taken back to OSAP battalion in Jharsuguda where he has been kept in CB custody.

Meanwhile, DGP Sunil Bansal along with retired high court judge, Justice JP Das, who is monitoring the investigation of the case, reached Jharsuguda on Tuesday evening to take stock of the progress. They were accompanied by director of intelligence Sanjib Panda and ADG (law and order) RK Sharma. They will visit the crime scene on Wednesday.

Briefing the media at Jharsuguda, Justice Das said , “I will discuss the matter with ADG CB about the current status of investigation. There are no presumptions yet. We will act on material evidence only. I might visit the crime spot tomorrow (Wednesday) after taking an in-depth insight into the investigation carried out so far.”

JHARSUGUDA: While the mystery behind state Health minister Naba Kisore Das’ murder continues to remain unsolved even after 10 days, the Crime Branch (CB) on Tuesday recreated the entire crime scene at Gandhi Chowk in Brajrajnagar.It was done a day before accused ASI Gopal Das’ remand by the CB comes to an end. A team of forensic science experts from Gandhinagar also assisted the CB during the procedure on Tuesday. The former IIC of Brajrajnagar PS, Pradyumna Kumar Swain, who had lodged an FIR against ASI Das and was transferred soon after the incident, was also present at the spot. The process continued for more than an hour. Prior to the recreation, the area around Gandhi Chowk was cordoned off and security forces were deployed to prevent access of unauthorized trespassing. The two cars including the one in which the minister was seated and another at which a bullet was fired were also used at the site. Das was brought to the crime spot under tight security cover, where he reenacted the entire incident starting from shooting the minister from a close range to trying to flee by brandishing his gun and getting overpowered by two other policemen. He was asked by the investigating team to demonstrate the scene for at least four times. The entire process was video-recorded for documentation. A drone was also used to shoot the scene. Later, the accused was taken back to OSAP battalion in Jharsuguda where he has been kept in CB custody. Meanwhile, DGP Sunil Bansal along with retired high court judge, Justice JP Das, who is monitoring the investigation of the case, reached Jharsuguda on Tuesday evening to take stock of the progress. They were accompanied by director of intelligence Sanjib Panda and ADG (law and order) RK Sharma. They will visit the crime scene on Wednesday. Briefing the media at Jharsuguda, Justice Das said , “I will discuss the matter with ADG CB about the current status of investigation. There are no presumptions yet. We will act on material evidence only. I might visit the crime spot tomorrow (Wednesday) after taking an in-depth insight into the investigation carried out so far.”