Greenfield airport at Puri technically feasible: VK Singh

The state government has located 1,500 acre of land for the proposed airport.

Published: 08th February 2023 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

MoS Civil Aviation VK Singh. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Development of a greenfield airport at Puri appeared to be technically feasible subject to obstacle limitation surfaces (OLS) survey and removal of identified obstacles, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh has informed the parliament.

Responding to a question by Rajya Sabha member Prashanta Nanda on Monday, the minister said a multi-disciplinary team from Airports Authority of India (AAI) had visited Puri for conducting pre-feasibility study of the site following the state government’s request in 2021.

As per the pre-feasibility study and visual assessment, prima facie, development of a greenfield airport at the proposed site is technically feasible subject to OLS survey and removal of identified obstacles, he informed the Upper House.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, Singh said, has received a proposal from the Odisha government, as per Greenfield Airports (GFA) Policy, 2008, seeking ‘site clearance’ approval for the greenfield airport at Sipasarubali and Sandhapur under Brahmagiri tehsil in Puri district.

As per the GFA policy, the responsibility of implementation of airport projects including funding of the projects rests with the concerned airport developer including the respective state government (in case the state government is the project proponent), he clarified.

The state government has located 1,500 acre of land for the proposed airport. While most of the land stretch belongs to the government, a part comes under coastal regulatory zone (CRZ).

As the approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is awaited, a team of officials from the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) that visited the site and places marked for installation of air traffic control tower, runway, hangar, passenger waiting place, parking and connectivity had advised the district administration to choose land beyond the CRZ limit.

On January 1, 2021, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish an international airport at Puri which will help promote Jagannath culture across the world. He had proposed the name as Sri Jagannath International Airport.

