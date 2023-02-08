HC seeks status report on Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority orders

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the affidavits filed by the Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) and the state government as they did not indicate whether the execution orders regarding recovery of money from builders had been actually implemented or not.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice M S Raman observed that the state government had stated in its affidavit that ORERA had disposed of 152 cases. Of them, 62 related to recovery of money have been sent either to the collector who is the authority under the Odisha Public Demand Recovery (OPDR) Act 1962 or the civil court.

But the affidavit did not indicate “whether in any of the cases the money was actually recovered. Unless the ORERA is able to indicate how many of the orders have actually been implemented it will not be possible for the court to appreciate whether the procedures outlined for execution of the orders of ORERA are effective or not,” the bench observed.

While expressing discontent, the bench directed both ORERA and state government to file supplementary affidavits after examining the records of the 62 cases and indicating what is the position in each of those cases regarding the recovery of the money for which the decree was passed.The bench expected ORERA counsel Bibhu Prasad Tripathy and state counsel Ishwar Mohanty to file their respective supplementary affidavits by May 1, while fixing May 10 for consideration of the matter.

The HC was hearing a PIL seeking intervention against ORERA’s failure in execution of its orders on disputes related to realisation of interest on money deposited in a case of delayed delivery of possession and handover of flat to a consumer.Bimalendu Pradhan, a Bhubaneswar-based flat owner filed the petition on the basis of information gathered through RTI on execution and enforcement by ORERA.

Advocate Mohit Agarwal appearing on behalf of the petitioner pointed out that ORERA and the state government had themselves stated that the authority is not equipped with the required mechanism to deal with the disputes raised by buyers of flats and apartments.

Agarwal pointed out that the state government in its affidavit said the civil court is well-equipped to enforce an order through process of its court. Creating parallel infrastructure in ORERA for execution of orders will be an unnecessary burden on the state exchequer. Hence, it is fully correct and lawful on the part of ORERA to send its orders to the civil court for execution within the local limits of whose jurisdiction the project is located or the person against whom the order is being issued actually resides.

