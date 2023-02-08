Kendrapara hotel has suite named after Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A hotelier of the coastal district has christened a suite of his hotel after top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Shiva Mohanty, the owner of Hotel Golden Palace, has named room no-210 as ‘Rahul Room’. It is the same room where the Gandhi scion had spent a night while campaigning in the 2009 general elections. Located along the New Bus Stand Road in the heart of Kendrapara town, the riverside hotel was renovated recently.

Mohanty said the ‘Rahul Room’ has its own unique charm. Photographs of the Congress MP decorate the walls of the room. The guests will get to share the same bed and furniture used by Rahul 14 years back. “This room on the first floor of my hotel has become the cynosure of guests. The suite is in high demand and after renovation, I have even hiked its rent from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000,” informed the hotelier.

Sources said Rahul had stayed in the room on April 15, 2009 after addressing an election meeting in favour of Congress candidates at the college ground in Kendrapara town. By the time the election meeting ended, it was already dark. The pilot of Rahul’s helicopter refused to take off in the night following which local Congress leaders arranged a room in Hotel Golden Palace for Rahul to spend the night. Mohanty hoped that the Congress will launch Bharat Jodo Yatra in Odisha so that the former Congress president can visit Kendrapara and stay in ‘Rahul Room’.

However, while Mohanty is eagerly waiting for Rahul to visit his hotel, Congress leaders are not optimistic about the launch of the yatra in Odisha. Senior Congress leader and former minister Ganeswar Behera said, “We are yet to receive the green signal from Congress high command for the proposed Bharat Joda Yatra of Rahul Gandhi in Odisha.”

KENDRAPARA: A hotelier of the coastal district has christened a suite of his hotel after top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Shiva Mohanty, the owner of Hotel Golden Palace, has named room no-210 as ‘Rahul Room’. It is the same room where the Gandhi scion had spent a night while campaigning in the 2009 general elections. Located along the New Bus Stand Road in the heart of Kendrapara town, the riverside hotel was renovated recently. Mohanty said the ‘Rahul Room’ has its own unique charm. Photographs of the Congress MP decorate the walls of the room. The guests will get to share the same bed and furniture used by Rahul 14 years back. “This room on the first floor of my hotel has become the cynosure of guests. The suite is in high demand and after renovation, I have even hiked its rent from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000,” informed the hotelier. Sources said Rahul had stayed in the room on April 15, 2009 after addressing an election meeting in favour of Congress candidates at the college ground in Kendrapara town. By the time the election meeting ended, it was already dark. The pilot of Rahul’s helicopter refused to take off in the night following which local Congress leaders arranged a room in Hotel Golden Palace for Rahul to spend the night. Mohanty hoped that the Congress will launch Bharat Jodo Yatra in Odisha so that the former Congress president can visit Kendrapara and stay in ‘Rahul Room’. However, while Mohanty is eagerly waiting for Rahul to visit his hotel, Congress leaders are not optimistic about the launch of the yatra in Odisha. Senior Congress leader and former minister Ganeswar Behera said, “We are yet to receive the green signal from Congress high command for the proposed Bharat Joda Yatra of Rahul Gandhi in Odisha.”