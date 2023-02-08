No headway in Athagarh custodial death 

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH/BHUBANESWAR: Investigation into the alleged custodial death of a villager in Baramba range, that triggered massive outrage in Athagarh area leading to vandalising of a beat house, seems to have hit a blank wall with the police making no headway even after 36 hours of the incident.

Nameplate of the divisional forest officer (DFO) J D Pati, named as one of the accused in the FIR filed by victim’s wife, was also found to be missing from the entrance of his official residence. Fifty-nine-year-old Dhaneswar Behera of Satagochhia village under Baramba tehsil, who was detained by the forest officials on Sunday in connection with poaching of a tusker, died under mysterious circumstances in Forest department custody following which irate villagers staged a road blockade at Badabaharsingh road and attacked the Banpur beat office, setting it on fire, on Monday.

At least 15 forest staff of the division including two assistant conservators of forest (ACFs) and a ranger were detained by the Athagarh Police in connection with the custodial death.The Athagarh police, investigating the matter, however, is yet to make any arrest. It has also not been confirmed if police has received the postmortem report of Behera.

As per reports, divisional police officer (SDPO), Athagarh and investigating officer (IO) Bijay Kumar Bisi made a spot visit to investigate further about the incident. In the evening, both the SDPO and additional SP Krushna Prasad Pattnaik quizzed the detained forest staff including assistant conservators of forests (ACFs) and Baramba ranger separately.

Police, however, remained silent on whether any arrests will be made, even as Rajkishore Pradhan, another accused picked by the forest officials in the elephant poaching case, on Tuesday alleged that the forest officials and staff of the forest department thrashed Behera to death before his eyes.

As it is, the additional SP had earlier said that complaint was lodged by Behera’s wife Tulasi alleging that forest officials took him and thrashed him to death, basing on which a case was registered under various sections of IPC as well as the Atrocities Act.

Wildlife expert and Honorary Wildlife Warden, Khurda Suvendu Mallik demanded that senior officials in the rank of DFO and above must be brought under the purview of investigation and should be made accountable in the event of any lapses on their part.“Call details of the accused should also be examined in such sensitive case,” he said.When contacted, DFO Pati said police is investigating the case and we are cooperating with them.

