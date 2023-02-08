SC/ST school hostel inmates allege ‘mess’ by headmaster

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Hostel inmates of ST & SC department-run Government High School and Kondareddy school in Chitrakonda, on Tuesday, brought to fore large-scale irregularities in management of hostels by authorities, especially the headmaster, during its panchayat samiti chairperson Rajeswari Khilla’s visit to the school.

Sources said though the state government had made provisions for supply of free books, food and other facilities to the tribal students of the schools, the hostel boarders allege they were deprived of the same.

While interacting with Khilla, they alleged that headmaster of Government High School Prafulla Tripathy who was in charge of both the school hostels, was violating various government norms in management of the dormitories.

Holding cooking oil and biscuit packets in their hands, the students complained that the food provided to them were of substandard qualities. “We often find insects in the rice served to us and the dal, oil or biscuits provided are also of poor quality,” a student Sukanti Sisa alleged.

Admitting to the discrepancies, matron Radhema Bhelguru informed that the students are yet to receive stipends, money for cycle and sports items and the financial assistance that was promised to them during Covid pandemic. “Substandard and low quality food items are procured on the direction of the headmaster,” she alleged.

“The headmaster has also threatened us of issuing transfer certificates if we disclosed the matter to anyone,” the students complained further pointing out the lack of english and PET teachers in the schools.

Speaking to mediapersons Khilla said there was some truth in the allegations raised by the students against the headmaster. “The matter will be taken to the district collector,” she added.

Contacted, block welfare extension officer Prashant Kumar Bauri said an inquiry into the matter will be carried out.Headmaster Tripathy however refuted the allegations. “The hostel inmates are being provided with good quality food,” he said.

