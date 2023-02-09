AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Chang Gung varsity to join hands for AI training

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar is likely to tie up with Chang Gung University, one of the top universities of Taiwan, for research and training on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its use in the field of diagnosis and therapeutics.

Healthcare is one of the most critical sectors where AI and big data can be used for management of patient care. AI in healthcare can enhance preventive care and quality of life, produce more accurate diagnoses and treatment plans. Executive director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar Dr Ashutosh Biswas said AI can assist doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers besides predict and track the spread of infectious diseases by analysing data from various sources.

“Early detection of disease is important to provide emergency treatment. It has always been a challenging task to provide patients with required emergency treatment in case of cancer or brain stroke. Application of AI in medical data analysis for disease prediction is the need of hour,” he said.

After a meeting with director of AI and professor in the department of Information Engineering at Chang Gung University Prof Prasanna Kumar Sahoo here on Wednesday, Dr Biswas said AIIMS will soon join hands with the prestigious university for research and training programmes on AI and its use in the management of patient care.

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar is likely to tie up with Chang Gung University, one of the top universities of Taiwan, for research and training on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its use in the field of diagnosis and therapeutics. Healthcare is one of the most critical sectors where AI and big data can be used for management of patient care. AI in healthcare can enhance preventive care and quality of life, produce more accurate diagnoses and treatment plans. Executive director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar Dr Ashutosh Biswas said AI can assist doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers besides predict and track the spread of infectious diseases by analysing data from various sources. “Early detection of disease is important to provide emergency treatment. It has always been a challenging task to provide patients with required emergency treatment in case of cancer or brain stroke. Application of AI in medical data analysis for disease prediction is the need of hour,” he said. After a meeting with director of AI and professor in the department of Information Engineering at Chang Gung University Prof Prasanna Kumar Sahoo here on Wednesday, Dr Biswas said AIIMS will soon join hands with the prestigious university for research and training programmes on AI and its use in the management of patient care.