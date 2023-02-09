Ailing elephant dies despite treatment for three days

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The 17-year-old ailing elephant, which was being treated in a field near Langada village under North Ghumusar forest division, died on Wednesday. The female elephant was ill due to an infection in its mouth and was being treated by veterinarians for the last three days. The jumbo was roaming in the forest near Langada since the last one week.

On Friday, villagers found it lying in an agriculture field. On being informed, divisional forest officer (DFO) Sudarshan Behera along with a veterinary team of Jagannathprasad reached the spot. The field was cordoned off and the elephant was provided necessary medicines through fruits.

As the pachyderm’s condition did not improve, the DFO urged Forest officials at Bhubaneswar to send a veterinary team to Langada village. On Sunday, a team led by Dr Santosh Gupta from Nandankanan Zoological Park reached the spot but could not treat the ailing elephant as it was already evening.

The next day, treatment was started after tranquillising the jumbo. Dr Gupta found that the elephant was ailing since the last one month due to an infection in its mouth.

Following treatment, the elephant’s health improved and it returned to the forest. Local forest personnel were asked to keep a watch on the pachyderm and its movements. However, the ailing jumbo returned to the same field and was found dead on Wednesday morning.

DFO Behera said after autopsy, the carcass of the elephant animal was buried.Sources said in the last three months, at least four elephants including a tusker and a calf have died in North Ghumusar forest division.

