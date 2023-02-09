Home States Odisha

Migrants from Odisha's Loisingha rescued from brick kiln in Telangana

They worked in a kiln run by one Krishna Narayan. they were allegedly harassed by the owner and forced to work more for less pay.

Bonded Labour

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Five migrant labourers and an infant of Raghupadar village of Loisingha area were rescued from a brick kiln in Rampur village of Medak district of Telangana following intervention by Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling. All the six reached their village on Wednesday.

The labourers identified as Ghatul Rana (60), Surendri Rana (50),  Mukunda Rana (25) , Niru Badhei (25) Sudam Rana (16) and the infant had migrated to Rampur three months back. They worked in a kiln run by one Krishna Narayan. But in a few days they were allegedly harassed by the owner and forced to work more for less pay.  

After getting information, Mahaling drew attention of the Medak collector and activist Sunita Krishnan.  The administration then formalised their release from the kiln and sent them back to their village. Mahaling expressed his gratitude to Medak administration and others who extended support in helping the migrants return.

