Odisha CM’s former principal secretary set to join Congress

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bijay Patnaik, the former principal secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who also served as the state’s chief secretary, is set to join Congress on Thursday at New Delhi in the presence of party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Reports of Patnaik joining the Congress has created a buzz in political circles here. Political observers believe it is a counter by the Congress to the serious bid by the BJP to wrest power from the BJD in the next elections and the expansion plans of other political parties in the state like the BRS and AAP.

Sources said the former bureaucrat was in touch with the national leaders of Congress after the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi. Several other leaders cutting across party lines are expected to join Congress along with Patnaik. Though president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak, who is at New Delhi, was not available for comments, party spokespersons Manoranjan Das and Amiya Pandab confirmed the development.

There were speculations in the past on Patnaik joining different political parties after his retirement. There was talk of his joining BJD and getting a Rajya Sabha berth soon after his retirement. However, it never materialised.There was also speculation over his joining Congress in 2022. But he had then cleared the air by saying he has no interest in politics.

Party sources said the responsibility to be entrusted to Patnaik will be decided by the national leaders after he joins the Congress. He is likely to be given a senior position in the state party unit. He has reportedly declined to be an observer of the party in other states or hold a position nationally.The 1976 batch Odisha cadre IAS officer, had retired as chief secretary in 2013. He was principal secretary to the chief minister from 2004 to 2010.

He was appointed as the chairman of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission in 2013 and as a member of the Odisha Human Rights Commission in 2014. He had then joined the Anil Agarwal Foundation as the president of Vedanta University Project in 2015. However, he quit the Vedanta Group two years later. The project could not be implemented due to land acquisition problems.

