Odisha custodial death: Ranger, 5 other forest staff held

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH/BHUBANESWAR: Police on Wednesday arrested six forest staff including a ranger and two foresters of Athagarh division in connection with the custodial death of a villager who was detained over poaching of an elephant last month.After their arrest, Badamba ranger Subrat Behera, foresters Manoj Das and Deepak Sethi and forest guards Sunayak Majhi, Kuna Behera and Prabhat Pradhan were produced in the special court, Cuttack.

Athagarh SDPO and investigating officer Bijay Kumar Bisi said, “During investigation, it was found that the six arrested persons had picked up Behera from an auto-rickshaw and brutally assaulted him. We have evidence in this regard.” Another six forest staff detained in this connection are still in police custody.

The role of divisional forest officer (DFO) of Athagarh JD Pati and assistant conservator forest (ACF) Ghanashyam Muduli in the custodial death is also under scrutiny as wife of Dhaneswar Behera, the deceased, has named the duo in her FIR. But their direct involvement in the case has not been established.

The SDPO said it is yet to be established whether the DFO and the two ACFs were present at the spot or gave any instruction to their subordinates. “If any evidence is found, legal action will be taken against them,” he said.

Behera (59), a resident of Satagochhia village under Badamba tehsil, was detained by forest officials on February 5 in connection with the poaching of a tusker. The next day, he died under mysterious circumstances in the custody of Forest department following which irate villagers blocked Badabaharsingh road and set Banpur beat office on fire.

In her FIR, Behera’s wife Tulasi named DFO Pati, ACF Muduli, ranger Behera and other forest staff, accusing them of taking her husband to an undisclosed location and assaulting him brutally throughout the night resulting in his death. Basing on the FIR, police detained over a dozen of forest staff of Athagarh division including two ACFs and the ranger.

Behera’s postmortem was conducted in presence of the SDPO and Athagarh sub-collector Hemanta Swain. His body bore several external injury marks. Sources said police may approach the court seeking remand of the accused.The SDPO said if required, police may seek the assistance of Crime Branch for call record examination and other assistance in the probe.

