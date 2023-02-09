Odisha: Four kids abandoned by widowed mom rescued

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Abandoned by their widowed mother three months back, four children including three girls were rescued by the district legal services authority (DLSA) from Charipokharia village in Rajnagar block on Wednesday.

The children, aged between three and eight years, were deserted by their mother Satyabhama Barik due to extreme poverty. Their father, Amar Barik, had died in Hyderabad last year. On the day, DLSA secretary Sumitra Sahoo along with the district child protection officer went to Charipokharia and rescued the kids. “The four children were handed over to their grandfather Bramahananda Barik for their proper maintenance,” said Sumitra.

Sources said Amar worked as a daily wager in Hyderabad. After his death last year, Satyabhama struggled to make ends meet and was unable to take care of the kids. Due to extreme poverty, she was forced to abandon her children and leave the village.

District social security officer of Kendrapara Pravas Chandra Das said the block development officer of Rajnagar has been directed to provide a house, pension and Rs 20,000 under the National Family Benefit Scheme to Brahmananda so that he can take proper care of the four kids.

Besides, the civil supplies officer was directed to provide monthly ration to the four children. The district social welfare officer was also instructed to provide special nutrition food to the three girls under Balika Samriddhi Yojana. “We have also urged the police to get information about Satyabhama’s whereabouts,” he added.

