Odisha HC dismisses PIL on depression among cops

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL seeking direction to the state government to take immediate steps for effective handling of depression and stress cases among police personnel. Lawyer Shivsankar Mohanty had filed the petition on Monday citing three incidents.

The first incident pertains to Dev Kumar Gamang (40), inspector in-charge of Gangpur police station in Ganjam district, who died of bullet injuries under mysterious circumstances at his residential quarters on March 25, 2022.

The second is of Swagatika Behera (30), a sub-inspector posted at G Udaygiri police station in Phulbani district, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residential quarters on August 27, 2022.

The third is ASI Gopal Das who shot dead state health minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29 this year. The petition also sought direction to fill up vacant posts in Odisha police force so that personnel do not remain overburdened.

