Odisha seeks early release of pending food subsidy bill

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid tussle between ruling BJD and opposition BJP over depleting food subsidy, the state government has once again raised the issue of food subsidy bill amounting to Rs 14,249 crore pending with the Centre since 2019-20.

Drawing the attention of Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal to the fund crunch of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) adversely impacting ongoing paddy procurement, state Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak requested the former to clear the pending bill as early as possible.

In a letter to Goyal, Nayak said, “Huge amount of outstanding food subsidy remains receivable from the government of India totalling Rs 14,249.07 crore. It includes Rs 5,027.36 crore of provisional subsidy claim up to third quarter and Rs 1,469.78 crore of unpaid advance subsidy claim bill for fourth quarter of this financial year 2022-23.”

Nayak further said the delay and short release of subsidy has put OSCSC in tremendous financial hardship. Since the resources of the corporation including sanctioned limit of bank finance have already been exhausted, further paddy procurement may be severely affected if the subsidy from the central government is not received at the earliest. He said the state civil supplies corporation procures paddy at minimum support price (MSP) from farmers and undertakes distribution of foodgrains under NFSA and other welfare schemes.

As per an MoU with Food Corporation of India (FCI) there has to be zero financial liability on procuring agencies with regard to permissible items of cost to be borne by the Centre. The anticipated cost is required to be released in the form of advance subsidy at the rate of 90 per cent of admissible claims on quantity basis in the first month of every quarter, the letter said.

