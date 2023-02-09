Home States Odisha

Revenue supervisor takes bribe from blind man for marriage incentive in Odisha, held

The revenue supervisor had sought the illegal gratification to conduct inquiry and submit a favourable report to the tehsildar for award of Rs 2.5 lakh incentive to Beshra for his marriage.

Published: 09th February 2023 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Vigilance officials of Balasore division on Wednesday caught a revenue supervisor red-handed while he was accepting Rs 2,500 bribe from a blind person for sanctioning financial assistance towards the marriage between a person with disability (PwD) and a normal person in Mayurbhanj district.

The accused was identified as Sanjay Kumar Padhi (60) of ward no-17 in Baripada municipality. He works as a revenue supervisor in Suliapada tehsil of Mayurbhanj.Vigilance SP Narahari Naik said the revenue supervisor had demanded Rs 2,500 from complainant Debi Beshra, a blind person of Dhadangiri within Suliapada police limits. Padhi had sought the illegal gratification to conduct inquiry and submit a favourable report to the tehsildar for award of Rs 2.5 lakh incentive to Beshra for his marriage.

After Beshra lodged a complaint, two Vigilance teams conducted a raid at Padhi’s office. The officials of the anti-corruption agency caught the revenue supervisor red-handed when he was accepting the bribe from the complainant. The entire bribe money was recovered from his possession.

The SP said Vigilance officials arrested Padhi and registered a case in this connection. The revenue supervisor’s office room at Suliapada and residential house near Jagadhatri Cinema Hall in Baripada town are being searched. He will be produced in Vigilance court on Thursday.

The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department of Odisha government provides an incentive of Rs 2.5 lakh for the marriage between a person with benchmark disability and a normal person, irrespective of the category of the disability. The scheme aims to mainstream persons with disabilities in the society and enable them to lead a normal and dignified life besides encouraging normal persons to marry PwDs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp