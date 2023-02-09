Revenue supervisor takes bribe from blind man for marriage incentive in Odisha, held

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Vigilance officials of Balasore division on Wednesday caught a revenue supervisor red-handed while he was accepting Rs 2,500 bribe from a blind person for sanctioning financial assistance towards the marriage between a person with disability (PwD) and a normal person in Mayurbhanj district.

The accused was identified as Sanjay Kumar Padhi (60) of ward no-17 in Baripada municipality. He works as a revenue supervisor in Suliapada tehsil of Mayurbhanj.Vigilance SP Narahari Naik said the revenue supervisor had demanded Rs 2,500 from complainant Debi Beshra, a blind person of Dhadangiri within Suliapada police limits. Padhi had sought the illegal gratification to conduct inquiry and submit a favourable report to the tehsildar for award of Rs 2.5 lakh incentive to Beshra for his marriage.

After Beshra lodged a complaint, two Vigilance teams conducted a raid at Padhi’s office. The officials of the anti-corruption agency caught the revenue supervisor red-handed when he was accepting the bribe from the complainant. The entire bribe money was recovered from his possession.

The SP said Vigilance officials arrested Padhi and registered a case in this connection. The revenue supervisor’s office room at Suliapada and residential house near Jagadhatri Cinema Hall in Baripada town are being searched. He will be produced in Vigilance court on Thursday.

The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department of Odisha government provides an incentive of Rs 2.5 lakh for the marriage between a person with benchmark disability and a normal person, irrespective of the category of the disability. The scheme aims to mainstream persons with disabilities in the society and enable them to lead a normal and dignified life besides encouraging normal persons to marry PwDs.

