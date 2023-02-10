BJP, Congress slam Odisha government over Dora’s Kotia visit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition on Thursday came down heavily on the state government over Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Peedika Rajanna Dora’s visit to Dhoolipadar village in Kotia gram panchayat and demanded that immediate steps should be taken to protect the land which belonged to Odisha.

Describing the Odisha government as non-functional which survives only on propaganda, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra alleged that it has failed to protect its own land. Not only land, but it has also failed to protect the life and property of its citizens, he added.

The CLP leader said there is an Assembly committee on Kotia, but what can it do except visit the spot if the government policy is not tuned for protecting the interest of the state? The revenue and disaster management minister is primarily responsible for protecting the land of the state, but overall the chief minister is responsible for this, he added.

General secretary of the state BJP Golak Mohapatra also criticised the state government over the issue. Repeated forays of Andhra Pradesh officials including the deputy chief minister to Kotia has proved that those who are running the government here do not have any feeling for Odisha. “They want BJD to be in power, nothing else matters for them,” he said adding, everything else of this government is a drama.

“The Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister addresses a public meeting in the village to showcase the welfare measures of his government and there is no reaction of the Odisha government,” he added. Alleging that the state government is sleeping, he asked why Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is not visiting the gram panchayat.

The President of the state unit Samajwadi Party has also condemned the visit of the Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister to Kotia gram panchayat. He demanded that the House committee should visit the place. However, none from the state government was available to react to this development.

