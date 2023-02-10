BMC cannot hike holding tax, rules Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a major setback to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Orissa High Court has ruled that it cannot collect enhanced holding tax from citizens. The high court had earlier issued a stay order on the enhancement of holding tax by BMC in June 2020.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman passed the ruling on Wednesday citing the high court’s judgment in the Kalyani Maternity Hospital Pvt Ltd case on April 22, 2021. The bench also cited the BMC had filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging the judgment, but it was rejected on November 7, 2022.

The confederation filed the petition on March 2020. The high court issued an interim stay order on the revision of the holding tax by BMC on June 10, 2020. Senior advocate Pitambar Acharya appearing on behalf of the confederation had argued that in the present state of affairs enhancement of holding tax by BMC on the basis of repealed Orissa Municipal (OM) Act, 1950 is unsustainable in law. Besides, BMC is not authorised by law to enhance holding tax under the Orissa Municipal Corporation Act, 2003, he argued.

In the Kalyani Maternity Hospital Pvt Ltd case, the high court had ruled that the legislative intent, engrafted in the OMC Act, was only to preserve the right of BMC to collect taxes which were leviable immediately before the commencement of the OMC Act and which were being imposed. It by no means permits BMC to raise the rate of a tax that was leviable for a period prior to the coming into force of the act.

In other words, without there being a law passed by the State legislature specifically authorising the municipal corporation to levy and collect taxes, it cannot do so, the HC had observed in its judgment on April 22, 2021.

