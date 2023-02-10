Caring for parents, the only human religion: President Murmu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu urged people to adopt the service of senior citizens, elders and the sick as their vow of life. She arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit to the state.

Addressing the foundation day of Jnanaprabha Mission at Bhubaneswar, Murmu said people are gradually turning away from the spiritual side of life.

"Our sages taught us to consider mother, father, teacher and guest as God. But do we adopt this teaching in our lives? This is a big question. Are children taking proper care of their parents? Often, sad stories of elderly parents appear in the newspapers," she said.

The President said that merely addressing parents as God and worshiping their pictures is not spirituality. Caring about parents and respecting them is important. She urged all to adopt the service of senior citizens, elders and the sick as their vow of life. "This is human religion," Murmu said.

Speaking about yoga, she said it is not just about physical well-being but also mental wellness. Yoga is an ancient science and spiritual practice of India, whose objective is to create a healthy human society.

"If we remain ‘Yog-yukt’ (associated with Yoga), we can remain ‘Rog-mukt’ (free from diseases). Through yoga, we can attain a healthy body and peaceful mind.

In today’s world materialistic happiness is not beyond the reach, but peace of mind may be beyond the reach of many. For them, Yoga is the only way to find peace of mind," she said.

Speaking about her experience with yoga, the President said there was a phase in her life when she was at her lowest, both physically and mentally. "To get out of the suffering, I took to yoga and it gave me a new life. I wouldn’t have reached where I am today if it wasn’t for yoga," she said.

Murmu said she was happy to be part of the foundation day celebration of the Jnanaprabha Mission which is established with the aim of awakening the power and potential of mother and building a healthy human society. She said that it is a matter of pride that this mission has been named after the mother of Paramahansa Yogananda Ji, who was his inspiration.

Urging all to adopt a lifestyle in harmony with nature, she said while earth's resources are limited, the desires of humans are limitless.

"The present world is witnessing the unusual behaviour of nature, which is reflected in climate change and increase in the temperature of the earth. To give a secure future to our next generation, a nature-friendly lifestyle is essential. In Indian tradition, the universe is one and integral. Human beings are only a small part of this universe. No matter how much progress we have made progress in science, we are not the master of nature, but its children. We should be grateful to nature," she said.

Among others, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das and Jnanaprabha Mission chief Paramahamsa Prajnananandaji Maharaj were present.

