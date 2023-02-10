Changes in mineral laws resulted in highest mining revenue: Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that changes in the mineral laws by the government have resulted in the highest mining revenue for the state accelerating different welfare activities for the people.

Addressing an orientation programme of 65 officers who joined in the Steel and Mines department virtually, the chief minister said that the state government has put in place an effective system for monitoring mineral transactions which have been well appreciated across the country.

Stating that through initiatives like ‘5T’ and ‘Mo Sarkar’, the government is working in a dedicated manner to provide better services to the people, the CM said every initiative aims towards the welfare of the poor. No matter how amazing and innovative a strategy might be, its true success depends on its effective implementation. He advised the new officers to work judiciously, with honesty and integrity, for the benefit of the people.

The chief minister said Mineral Administrative Service and Geological Service aim at conserving and maintaining the precious mineral resources of the state through transparent administration. This needs the application of proper domain knowledge and the adoption of scientific methodologies and modern technologies.

Minister for Steel and Mines Prafulla Chandra Mallick said the mining sector provides the highest non-tax revenue to the state facilitating development and welfare works. He expected the new officers, with their knowledge of the domain subject, would contribute immensely to the sector.

Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said the new officers have a significant role to play as the mining sector is growing at a rapid rate. Odisha is one of the fastest-growing states and the mining sector has a critical role in the state’s growth, he added. 5T secretary VK Pandian moderated the programme. Senior officials from the Steel and Mines department were also present.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that changes in the mineral laws by the government have resulted in the highest mining revenue for the state accelerating different welfare activities for the people. Addressing an orientation programme of 65 officers who joined in the Steel and Mines department virtually, the chief minister said that the state government has put in place an effective system for monitoring mineral transactions which have been well appreciated across the country. Stating that through initiatives like ‘5T’ and ‘Mo Sarkar’, the government is working in a dedicated manner to provide better services to the people, the CM said every initiative aims towards the welfare of the poor. No matter how amazing and innovative a strategy might be, its true success depends on its effective implementation. He advised the new officers to work judiciously, with honesty and integrity, for the benefit of the people. The chief minister said Mineral Administrative Service and Geological Service aim at conserving and maintaining the precious mineral resources of the state through transparent administration. This needs the application of proper domain knowledge and the adoption of scientific methodologies and modern technologies. Minister for Steel and Mines Prafulla Chandra Mallick said the mining sector provides the highest non-tax revenue to the state facilitating development and welfare works. He expected the new officers, with their knowledge of the domain subject, would contribute immensely to the sector. Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said the new officers have a significant role to play as the mining sector is growing at a rapid rate. Odisha is one of the fastest-growing states and the mining sector has a critical role in the state’s growth, he added. 5T secretary VK Pandian moderated the programme. Senior officials from the Steel and Mines department were also present.