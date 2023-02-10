Home States Odisha

MDA drive in Odisha to eliminate filaria in 10 districts from February 10

Everyone except children below two years, pregnant women and seriously ill people must consume the prescribed dosage in the presence of trained health workers.

Published: 10th February 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will conduct a mass drug administration (MDA) drive from February 10 for the elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) in 10 endemic districts.

The districts where the drive will be launched are Balasore, Bhadrak, Balangir, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Khurda, Nayagarh, Nuapada and Rayagada. Special secretary (health) Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty said the districts have been asked to ensure all eligible beneficiaries consume anti-filarial drugs in the presence of health workers during the drive.

“Everyone except children below two years, pregnant women and seriously ill people must consume the prescribed dosage in the presence of trained health workers. If beneficiaries consume anti-filaria drugs, it will break the chain of transmission,” he said.

