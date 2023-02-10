Medical team treks eight km for treatment of malaria in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: As part of the second phase of the ‘Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakarana’ (DAMaN) programme aimed at eradicating malaria, a team of Kudumulugumma community health centre (CHC) led by medical officer Santosh Kumar Sarangi, in absence of a road, trekked through hilly terrains for around 8 km to conduct health check-ups of the residents of Taberu village in Chitrakonda’s Swabhiman Anchal here on Wednesday.

Tribals from around four villages attended the medical camp held on the day. The medical team further sensitised the locals about the disease and ways to prevent it apart from thoroughly examining their health condition and conducting a blood test.

The second phase of the DAMaN programme began on January 13 and will continue till February 23. Around 533 camps comprising a population of 1.25 lakh will be covered during the programme with the help of ASHA, Anganwadi and other health workers.

