Miscreant enters hostel, slits throats of 2 students in Odisha

Published: 10th February 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Rajendra University

Rajendra University (Photo | Youtube)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Two students of Rajendra University sustained critical injuries after a miscreant entered the PG hostel and slit their throats with a blade on Thursday. The injured are Ruturaj Singh and Lalit Meher, both Plus III first-year students. The accused, Simran Bag, reportedly took selfies with the victims after attacking them.   

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Balangir Tofan Bag said the accused entered the hostel and tried to extort money from the students. When Ruturaj and Lalit resisted, he slit their throats with a blade. On being informed, police rushed to the campus and arrested Simran.

The injured students were taken to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital. The SDPO further informed that Simran is a habitual offender and many criminal cases are pending against him. Further investigation is underway.

