Naba Das murder case: Gopal Das undergoes 1st round of polygraph test

Gopal’s narco analysis will likely be conducted on Friday after his detailed medical examination.

Published: 10th February 2023 09:22 AM

Health Minister Naba Kishore Das (right) succumbed to bullet injuries hours after he was shot at by ASI Gopal Das (left).

Health Minister Naba Kishore Das (right) was shot dead by ASI Gopal Das (left).

BHUBANESWAR: The first round of polygraph test of accused assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Gopal Krushna Das, who shot dead minister Naba Kisore Das last month, was conducted at the Directorate of Forensic Science in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Thursday.

Gopal’s narco analysis will likely be conducted on Friday after his detailed medical examination. An eight-member team led by the case’s investigating officer DSP Ramesh Chandra Dora is camping in Gandhinagar. CB ADG Arun Bothra is also present in the Gujarat capital to monitor the investigation of the case.

“The forensic psychological assessment and layered voice analysis test of accused Gopal was completed in Jharsuguda by a team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory from New Delhi. The special medical board consisting of psychiatry doctors had conducted a detailed study of the mental health of the accused in Jharsuguda and the report is awaited,” said CB sources.

In another development, the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) has procured a layered voice analysis (LVA) test equipment manufactured in Israel. The machine was procured through Government e-Marketplace, said an SFSL official.

