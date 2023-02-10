Odisha CS extols OAS officers’ contribution

Home States Odisha

The state has made heavy investment in infrastructure sectors in the last two decades and it will emerge as a developed state in the country in next five to six years.

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has set an example for others in every sector and a new era of development has already started in the state, chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said while inaugurating a two-day general body convention of OAS association at KIIT University auditorium on Thursday.

Acknowledging the contributions of the OAS officers, Mahapatra said they have contributed immensely to the growth of the state. Their service at the base level is highly challenging and encouraging, he added.

The state has made a heavy investment in infrastructure sectors in the last two decades and it will emerge as a developed state in the country in the next five to six years. The state’s growth in education, health, agriculture and other social sector is highly encouraging for others.

General secretary of the OAS association Jyoti Ranjan Mishra and vice-president Bijaya Kumar Swain also spoke on the occasion.

