Odisha: Man body with multiple injury marks found, murder alleged

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The body of a man with multiple injury marks was found in farmland near Chenariguda village in Rayagada’s Gunupur on Thursday.

The deceased is 56-year-old Panda Sabar of Chenariguda. Sources said Sabar used to stay in a temporary hut near his field to guard the crop and only went home for food. On the day, when he did not return home, his wife Malika searched for him suspecting foul play. She spotted Sabar’s body in the field and informed the police.

Gunupur IIC Nilambar Jani reached the village and sent the body for autopsy. Later, Malika lodged a complaint with police alleging that some persons had recently threatened to kill Sabar over a land dispute. Based on the complaint, police registered a murder case and detained two villagers for questioning.

