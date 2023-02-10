Home States Odisha

Senior scribe Susant Mohanty appointed SIC

Mohanty had recently retired as the executive editor of Odia daily ‘The Samaj’.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday appointed senior journalist Susanta Kumar Mohanty as state information commissioner (SIC).

A notification issued by the Information and Public Relations department said that in pursuance of sub-section (3) of section-15 of the Right to Information Act, 2005 and on the recommendation of the committee, the Governor of Odisha is pleased to notify the appointment of Shri Susanta Kumar Mohanty as the state information commissioner, Odisha Information Commission with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office.

