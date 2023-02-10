Home States Odisha

Student friendly e-admission norms soon in Odisha

Admission, Seats, University admission

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to streamline e-admissions, the Higher Education department has decided to introduce several changes in the process including allowing students to apply for any number of colleges they wish during UG admissions for the 2023-24 session.

A decision in this regard was taken by the department recently. Earlier under the student academic management system (SAMS), students were allowed options of a minimum of five and a maximum of 20 colleges during the e-admission process. But now, the department has decided not to limit the number of choices and allow applicants to provide any number of options of colleges.

“It had been earlier observed that in some cases, students exhausted all 20 options but could not secure admission. So, this year there will be no limitation on options of higher education institutions during e-admission,” said an official of the department. College preferences entered by an applicant will continue throughout a particular admission phase and no new options will be allowed to him in the next admission phase.

Under phase-1 of the admission process, six selection processes will be published and if an applicant is selected and admitted to his first choice of college, he will not be allowed to participate in the subsequent admission processes.

