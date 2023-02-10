Will implement Andhra’s schemes in Kotia: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a move that would rankle the Odisha government, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh P Rajanna Dora visited the disputed Kotia panchayat in Pottangi block of Koraput district on Thursday, interacted with locals and vowed to implement welfare programmes of his government in the region.This was his second visit to the disputed area in less than a year, the last being in June 2022.

Dora, whose visit comes days after 5T secretary VK Pandian’s visit to Deomali, promised locals that he will intensify the Andhra Pradesh government’s ‘Gadapa Gadapa’ (Door to Door) programme as part of which public representatives visit people at their doorsteps to seek feedback on the welfare programmes piloted by their Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The public representatives would also ensure the benefits of the Andhra Pradesh government’s schemes are reaching them.

Addressing a public meeting at Dhulipadar village in the panchayat, Dora assured locals that no individual would be left out of his government’s welfare programmes. He said the Andhra Pradesh government has been emphasising health, education and livelihood programmes. Promising the villagers to meet them at regular intervals, the deputy chief minister said the Jagan government is committed to the welfare of the downtrodden.

He said the recent development seen in Kotia is a result of the relentless efforts of the Andhra Pradesh administration. Hundreds of residents of Uppar Sembi, Tala Sembi, Dhulipadar, Phagun Seneri and Madakar villages were present at the meeting.

On the other hand, Pottangi zilla parishad member Tikkai Gamel said the government of Odisha has launched several development schemes in the panchayat. While women's self-help groups are being made self-reliant by providing them with financial support, the need of the hour is to ensure infrastructure development in the region. She said a district-level official should stay at Kotia to maintain relations with locals. Besides, public representatives from Odisha should also visit the disputed panchayat at regular intervals.

Dora had last year visited Neradivalasa and Tadivalas villages in the panchayat and distributed benefits among locals. The move triggered widespread anger among locals as well as political parties in Koraput against him.

Sources said though the district administration has been pumping funds for the implementation of development works in different villages of Kotia, medical and block staff from the neighbouring state often visit the region to lure locals with lucrative welfare schemes.

Recently, Pandian reviewed development works in Kotia with district officials and directed them to expedite livelihood projects for the socioeconomic development of the region.

JEYPORE: In a move that would rankle the Odisha government, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh P Rajanna Dora visited the disputed Kotia panchayat in Pottangi block of Koraput district on Thursday, interacted with locals and vowed to implement welfare programmes of his government in the region.This was his second visit to the disputed area in less than a year, the last being in June 2022. Dora, whose visit comes days after 5T secretary VK Pandian’s visit to Deomali, promised locals that he will intensify the Andhra Pradesh government’s ‘Gadapa Gadapa’ (Door to Door) programme as part of which public representatives visit people at their doorsteps to seek feedback on the welfare programmes piloted by their Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The public representatives would also ensure the benefits of the Andhra Pradesh government’s schemes are reaching them. Addressing a public meeting at Dhulipadar village in the panchayat, Dora assured locals that no individual would be left out of his government’s welfare programmes. He said the Andhra Pradesh government has been emphasising health, education and livelihood programmes. Promising the villagers to meet them at regular intervals, the deputy chief minister said the Jagan government is committed to the welfare of the downtrodden. He said the recent development seen in Kotia is a result of the relentless efforts of the Andhra Pradesh administration. Hundreds of residents of Uppar Sembi, Tala Sembi, Dhulipadar, Phagun Seneri and Madakar villages were present at the meeting. On the other hand, Pottangi zilla parishad member Tikkai Gamel said the government of Odisha has launched several development schemes in the panchayat. While women's self-help groups are being made self-reliant by providing them with financial support, the need of the hour is to ensure infrastructure development in the region. She said a district-level official should stay at Kotia to maintain relations with locals. Besides, public representatives from Odisha should also visit the disputed panchayat at regular intervals. Dora had last year visited Neradivalasa and Tadivalas villages in the panchayat and distributed benefits among locals. The move triggered widespread anger among locals as well as political parties in Koraput against him. Sources said though the district administration has been pumping funds for the implementation of development works in different villages of Kotia, medical and block staff from the neighbouring state often visit the region to lure locals with lucrative welfare schemes. Recently, Pandian reviewed development works in Kotia with district officials and directed them to expedite livelihood projects for the socioeconomic development of the region.