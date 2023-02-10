Home States Odisha

Will implement Andhra’s schemes in Kotia: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM  

Addressing a public meeting at Dhulipadar village in the panchayat, Dora assured locals that no individual would be left out of his government’s welfare programmes.

Published: 10th February 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

P Rajanna Dora

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh P Rajanna Dora addressing the public meeting at Dhulipadar village in Kotia panchayat on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a move that would rankle the Odisha government, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh P Rajanna Dora visited the disputed Kotia panchayat in Pottangi block of Koraput district on Thursday, interacted with locals and vowed to implement welfare programmes of his government in the region.This was his second visit to the disputed area in less than a year, the last being in June 2022.

Dora, whose visit comes days after 5T secretary VK Pandian’s visit to Deomali, promised locals that he will intensify the Andhra Pradesh government’s ‘Gadapa Gadapa’ (Door to Door) programme as part of which public representatives visit people at their doorsteps to seek feedback on the welfare programmes piloted by their Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The public representatives would also ensure the benefits of the Andhra Pradesh government’s schemes are reaching them.

Addressing a public meeting at Dhulipadar village in the panchayat, Dora assured locals that no individual would be left out of his government’s welfare programmes. He said the Andhra Pradesh government has been emphasising health, education and livelihood programmes. Promising the villagers to meet them at regular intervals, the deputy chief minister said the Jagan government is committed to the welfare of the downtrodden.

He said the recent development seen in Kotia is a result of the relentless efforts of the Andhra Pradesh administration. Hundreds of residents of Uppar Sembi, Tala Sembi, Dhulipadar, Phagun Seneri and Madakar villages were present at the meeting.

On the other hand, Pottangi zilla parishad member Tikkai Gamel said the government of Odisha has launched several development schemes in the panchayat. While women's self-help groups are being made self-reliant by providing them with financial support, the need of the hour is to ensure infrastructure development in the region. She said a district-level official should stay at Kotia to maintain relations with locals. Besides, public representatives from Odisha should also visit the disputed panchayat at regular intervals.

Dora had last year visited Neradivalasa and Tadivalas villages in the panchayat and distributed benefits among locals. The move triggered widespread anger among locals as well as political parties in Koraput against him.

Sources said though the district administration has been pumping funds for the implementation of development works in different villages of Kotia, medical and block staff from the neighbouring state often visit the region to lure locals with lucrative welfare schemes. 

Recently, Pandian reviewed development works in Kotia with district officials and directed them to expedite livelihood projects for the socioeconomic development of the region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Rajanna Dora Kotia panchayat Koraput district
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp