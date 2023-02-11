Home States Odisha

Caring for parents, the only human religion: President Murmu

She also spoke on yoga and its contribution to her mental and physical well-being

Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu being gifted a painting at the foundation day ceremony of Jnanaprabha Mission in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday urged people to adopt the service of senior citizens, elders and the sick as their vow of life. Addressing the foundation day of the Jnanaprabha Mission at Bhubaneswar on Friday, Murmu said people are gradually turning away from the spiritual side of life.

“Our sages taught us to consider mother, father, teachers and guests as God. But do we adopt this teaching in our lives? This is a big question. Are children taking proper care of their parents? Often, sad stories of elderly parents appear in the newspapers,” she said.

Murmu said that merely addressing parents as God and worshipping their pictures is not spirituality. Caring about parents and respecting them is important. She urged all to adopt the service of senior citizens, elders and the sick as their vow of life. “This is a human religion,” she said.

Speaking about yoga, she said it is not just about physical well-being but also mental wellness. On her experience with yoga, the President said there was a phase in her life when she was at her lowest, both physically and mentally. “To get out of the suffering, I took to yoga and it gave me a new life. I wouldn’t have reached where I am today if it wasn’t for yoga,” she said.

Murmu said she was happy to be part of the foundation day celebration of the Jnanaprabha Mission which is established with the aim of awakening the power and potential of mothers and building a healthy human society. She said that it is a matter of pride that this mission has been named after the mother of Paramahansa Yogananda Ji who was his inspiration.

Urging all to adopt a lifestyle in harmony with nature, she said while the earth’s resources are limited, the desires of humans are limitless. “The present world is witnessing the unusual behaviour of nature which is reflected in climate change and the increase in temperature of the earth. To give a secure future to our next generation, a nature-friendly lifestyle is essential,” she said.

Among others, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, BMC mayor Sulochana Das and Jnanaprabha Mission chief Paramahamsa Prajnananandaji Maharaj were present.

