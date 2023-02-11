Custodial death: Forest department’s silence questioned in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Wildlife conservationists and experts on Friday questioned the police investigation and alleged silence of the Forest department in the custodial death of a man accused of poaching in Athagarh. They pointed out why accountability is yet to be fixed on senior officials of the division.

Cuttack (Rural) police, which had detained over a dozen forest staff over the alleged custodial death of Dhaneswar Behera (59), arrested officials in the rank of range officer and below while issuing notices to the senior officers above ACF level who too have been named in the FIR. They have been asked not to leave the state to cooperate in the probe.

However, under section 50 (8) of the Wildlife Protection Act - 1972, an officer not below the rank of ACF, authorised by the state government, has the powers of conducting an investigation into any offence including issuing a search warrant, enforcing the attendance of the witness, compelling discovery and production of documents and material objects or receiving and recording evidence.

“If the Act says so, how a ranger and other lower rank staff were allowed to pick Behera and interrogate him? Who should be held accountable for the lapses?” asked honorary wildlife warden, Khurda, Suvendu Mallik. He also asked if the police took this into account during its investigation and whether the senior officials in the Forest department have underlined it.

“The confessional statement of an accused in custody is not admissible under law. So there was no point in being so harsh or using coercive measures,” said retired IFS officer Suresh Kumar Mishra. Wildlife conservationists also wanted to know why the autopsy report is yet to come out, though it has been more than five days since the incident.

Some conservationists from Cuttack also alluded to the role of Athagarh DFO JD Pati who has been named in the FIRs filed by the family members of the deceased as well as the injured. Yet, Athagarh SDPO Bijay Kumar Bisi is yet to bring Pati into the purview of the investigation, they said.

Similarly, though Baramba forester Manoj Behera who has been arrested along with five other staff for the custodial death was absconding earlier, the DFO posted him at the same place a few days before the carcass of the tusker was spotted, they further alleged.

Meanwhile, the state BJP has demanded a high-level impartial probe into the custodial death of Behera. The party also sought stringent action against those responsible for Behera’s death besides Rs 50 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased, a job for his son and Rs 25 lakh financial assistance to each of the three others who are undergoing treatment at Baramba CHC.

Forest officials couldn’t be reached for their comments, while Police officials reiterated that an investigation is in progress and if any lapses are found on part of senior officials, legal action will also be initiated against them.

