Home States Odisha

Custodial death: Forest department’s silence questioned in Odisha

Meanwhile, the state BJP has demanded a high-level impartial probe into the custodial death of Behera. 

Published: 11th February 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Wildlife conservationists and experts on Friday questioned the police investigation and alleged silence of the Forest department in the custodial death of a man accused of poaching in Athagarh. They pointed out why accountability is yet to be fixed on senior officials of the division.

Cuttack (Rural) police, which had detained over a dozen forest staff over the alleged custodial death of Dhaneswar Behera (59), arrested officials in the rank of range officer and below while issuing notices to the senior officers above ACF level who too have been named in the FIR. They have been asked not to leave the state to cooperate in the probe.

However, under section 50 (8) of the Wildlife Protection Act - 1972, an officer not below the rank of ACF, authorised by the state government, has the powers of conducting an investigation into any offence including issuing a search warrant, enforcing the attendance of the witness, compelling discovery and production of documents and material objects or receiving and recording evidence.

“If the Act says so, how a ranger and other lower rank staff were allowed to pick Behera and interrogate him? Who should be held accountable for the lapses?” asked honorary wildlife warden, Khurda, Suvendu Mallik. He also asked if the police took this into account during its investigation and whether the senior officials in the Forest department have underlined it.

“The confessional statement of an accused in custody is not admissible under law. So there was no point in being so harsh or using coercive measures,” said retired IFS officer Suresh Kumar Mishra. Wildlife conservationists also wanted to know why the autopsy report is yet to come out, though it has been more than five days since the incident.

Some conservationists from Cuttack also alluded to the role of Athagarh DFO JD Pati who has been named in the FIRs filed by the family members of the deceased as well as the injured. Yet, Athagarh SDPO Bijay Kumar Bisi is yet to bring Pati into the purview of the investigation, they said.

Similarly, though Baramba forester Manoj Behera who has been arrested along with five other staff for the custodial death was absconding earlier, the DFO posted him at the same place a few days before the carcass of the tusker was spotted, they further alleged.

Meanwhile, the state BJP has demanded a high-level impartial probe into the custodial death of Behera.  The party also sought stringent action against those responsible for Behera’s death besides Rs 50 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased, a job for his son and Rs 25 lakh financial assistance to each of the three others who are undergoing treatment at Baramba CHC.

Forest officials couldn’t be reached for their comments, while Police officials reiterated that an investigation is in progress and if any lapses are found on part of senior officials, legal action will also be initiated against them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Custodial death Forest department
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp