Deadlock ends, operation resumes at Jamkani mine

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The deadlock over the operation of Vedanta’s Jamkani coal mine in Sundargarh’s Hemgir block was broken on Friday with the district administration working out an amicable settlement between the project-affected people and company officials.

Sundargarh ADM (Revenue) Abhimanyu Behera and sub-collector Dasarathi Sarabu facilitated the talks between the two factions. Following the settlement, the displaced villagers called off their agitation and Vedanta’s mine development and operation (MDO) partner BGR Mining and Infra Ltd resumed work at the new mine.

Jamkani coal mine was closed following a violent clash between the displaced locals and the BGR’s mining personnel on December 23 last year. ADM Behera said as per the agreement, Rs 15 lakh will be provided per acre of land which is in addition to Rs 3 lakh per acre and Rs 3 lakh ex gratia previously announced during the land acquisition by Bhusan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL).

It was also agreed that the existing rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) colony would be made habitable. A fresh survey would be carried out for employment under Vedanta’s contract firm BGR.

Jamkani Coal Block Bisthapith Sangathan leader Rajendra Naik said the displaced people welcomed the decision. The administration also promised to make necessary notifications on the R&R packages. On November 5 last year, BGR started mining operations at Jamkani mine amid police protection.

Simultaneously, the project-affected people launched a protest at the site demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation per acre of land. Subsequently, the mine was closed on December 23 after a clash between the agitators and BGR staff.

The ready-to-use Jamkani mine will ensure cost-effective fuel security to Vedanta’s aluminium smelter plant at the nearby Jharsuguda. The coal block has extractable reserves of 114 million tonnes with per annum capacity of 2.6 million tonnes.



