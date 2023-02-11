Former CS Bijay Patnaik joins Congress, slams Naveen govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former chief secretary Bijay Patnaik, who was the principal secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for six years between 2004 and 2010, joined Congress on Friday in New Delhi in presence of the national president of the party Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders.

Having Shri Bijay Patnaik, former Chief Secretary of Odisha, as a member of Congress Party is a momentous occasion for us.



His exceptional expertise and broad experience will undoubtedly be an asset for our Party. pic.twitter.com/h6gASKQTVO — Odisha Congress (@INCOdisha) February 10, 2023

Patnaik considered a close confidante of Naveen for nearly a decade, had a major say in every decision of the state government during his tenure. But soon after joining the Congress, the former bureaucrat lashed out at the ruling BJD and the state government saying that there is no democracy in Odisha. “There is misgovernance, rampant corruption and violence in Odisha and it needs a change to reestablish democracy in the state,” he told mediapersons.

Patnaik said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has inspired a lot of people including him to join the Congress. Alleging that the administration has failed to reach out to the common people, Patnaik said this needs to change. The former bureaucrat thanked senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others who encouraged him to join the party and said that he will work actively in politics with the experience he had acquired in his 40 years of service.

The former chief secretary said that there was no condition from the party on him to join electoral politics and he has left the decision to the All India Congress Committee. Coming down heavily on the BJD, Patnaik said the ruling party is now only concerned with how to get votes and has deviated from the ideology to serve people. Welcoming Patnaik to the Congress, Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar said that his joining the party will strengthen the Congress.

