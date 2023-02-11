Home States Odisha

Former CS Bijay Patnaik joins Congress, slams Naveen govt

The former chief secretary said that there was no condition from the party on him to join electoral politics and he has left the decision on the All India Congress Committee.

Published: 11th February 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bijay Patnaik

Former chief secretary Bijay Patnaik with national party president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former chief secretary Bijay Patnaik, who was the principal secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for six years between 2004 and 2010, joined Congress on Friday in New Delhi in presence of the national president of the party Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders.

Patnaik considered a close confidante of Naveen for nearly a decade, had a major say in every decision of the state government during his tenure. But soon after joining the Congress, the former bureaucrat lashed out at the ruling BJD and the state government saying that there is no democracy in Odisha. “There is misgovernance, rampant corruption and violence in Odisha and it needs a change to reestablish democracy in the state,” he told mediapersons.

Patnaik said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has inspired a lot of people including him to join the Congress. Alleging that the administration has failed to reach out to the common people, Patnaik said this needs to change. The former bureaucrat thanked senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others who encouraged him to join the party and said that he will work actively in politics with the experience he had acquired in his 40 years of service.

The former chief secretary said that there was no condition from the party on him to join electoral politics and he has left the decision to the All India Congress Committee. Coming down heavily on the BJD, Patnaik said the ruling party is now only concerned with how to get votes and has deviated from the ideology to serve people. Welcoming Patnaik to the Congress, Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar said that his joining the party will strengthen the Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bijay Patnaik Congress
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp