Odisha CM to inaugurate Gopabandhu memorial on Feb 23

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will dedicate the renovated memorial of Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das at his birthplace Suando in Puri district on February 23. The state government has completed the development of prominent places in Suando.

At the request of the local people, the renovation of the Lokeswar temple was taken up earlier. Secretary (5T) to chief minister VK Panidan on Friday attended the inaugural function of the renovated temple.

Pandian also took stock of various development works of the birthplace in the house of Pandit Gopabandhu Das, the village pond and other structures. Expressing his satisfaction with the works, he said the freedom fighter will remain a symbol of Odisha’s pride for all time to come.

