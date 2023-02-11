Home States Odisha

Odisha CM to inaugurate Gopabandhu memorial on Feb 23

Pandian also took stock of various development works of the birthplace in the house of Pandit Gopabandhu Das, village pond and other structures.

Published: 11th February 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will dedicate the renovated memorial of Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das at his birthplace Suando in Puri district on February 23. The state government has completed the development of prominent places in Suando.

At the request of the local people, the renovation of the Lokeswar temple was taken up earlier. Secretary (5T) to chief minister VK Panidan on Friday attended the inaugural function of the renovated temple.

Pandian also took stock of various development works of the birthplace in the house of Pandit Gopabandhu Das, the village pond and other structures. Expressing his satisfaction with the works, he said the freedom fighter will remain a symbol of Odisha’s pride for all time to come.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik memorial of Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp