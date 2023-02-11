Home States Odisha

Odisha deserves to be best in everything: Odisha CM

Addressing the closing ceremony of the general body meeting of the OAS Association, the chief minister said the twin initiatives of ‘5T’ and ‘Mo Sarkar’ have helped transform the governance mechanism.

Published: 11th February 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik

CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that Odisha desires and deserves to be the best in everything and asked the administration to be active, dynamic and energetic enough to accept changes and work accordingly to achieve the dream of a prosperous Odisha.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the general body meeting of the OAS Association, the chief minister said the twin initiatives of ‘5T’ and ‘Mo Sarkar’ have helped transform the governance mechanism, and thrust attitudinal changes among the government officials towards the common citizens.

“The hosting of the hockey World Cup, coming forward to help the nation during the pandemic and many other initiatives have signalled the arrival of a new Odisha which leads the way for making our nation a better place in every parameter of human life and dignity,” he added.

Stating that the OAS is the nucleus of the state administration, the chief minister said from blocks and tehsils to the highest level of office, the officers are present everywhere making a significant contribution to the execution of policy initiatives of the state government.

While shouldering the responsibility of citizen-centric services effectively at the grassroots level, the OAS officers have played a pivotal role in the efficient implementation of good governance and the 5T Initiative of the state at the grassroots level, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp