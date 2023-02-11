Odisha deserves to be best in everything: Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that Odisha desires and deserves to be the best in everything and asked the administration to be active, dynamic and energetic enough to accept changes and work accordingly to achieve the dream of a prosperous Odisha. Addressing the closing ceremony of the general body meeting of the OAS Association, the chief minister said the twin initiatives of ‘5T’ and ‘Mo Sarkar’ have helped transform the governance mechanism, and thrust attitudinal changes among the government officials towards the common citizens. “The hosting of the hockey World Cup, coming forward to help the nation during the pandemic and many other initiatives have signalled the arrival of a new Odisha which leads the way for making our nation a better place in every parameter of human life and dignity,” he added. Stating that the OAS is the nucleus of the state administration, the chief minister said from blocks and tehsils to the highest level of office, the officers are present everywhere making a significant contribution to the execution of policy initiatives of the state government. While shouldering the responsibility of citizen-centric services effectively at the grassroots level, the OAS officers have played a pivotal role in the efficient implementation of good governance and the 5T Initiative of the state at the grassroots level, he added.