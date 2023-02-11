Odisha: Soil testing team of AP forced to leave Kotia

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Locals of Kotia panchayat of Koraput’s Pottangi block, thwarted yet another attempt of the Andhra Pradesh government to trespass into the territory by resisting interference from the soil testing team and sending it back on Friday. The team had been carrying out work in the area for the past few days.

Sources said the team from the AP government’s Agriculture department had arrived at Talaganjaipadar in Kotia gram panchayat five days back for testing the soil. Things however turned ugly when residents of Kotia, Talaganjaipadar, Upar Ganjaipadar and Talasembi areas reached the spot on Thursday and asked the officials to stop the work immediately or face dire consequences.

Speaking to mediapersons, Kotia sarpanch Leo Gembel said they were reportedly not informed about the soil testing programme and unaware of the purpose behind it.

“We don’t even clearly know whether the work is being carried out by AP or Odisha government. We informed the matter to the block development officer (BDO) of Pottangi but the official has not even visited the spot yet. His silence is leading to a lot of speculation. I demand a clarification from the Koraput administration on this matter,” Gembel said.

The incident has meanwhile spread panic among the locals who believe the soil testing work is an attempt of the AP government to begin its hydropower plant project in the area.

“If a hydropower plant is set up in the area, it will submerge around seven villages of Kotia. We will not allow this to happen as it will adversely affect our livelihoods,” rued a local Soraj Gambel of Talaganjaipadar. Pottangi BDO SS Mishra was however not available to comment on the matter.



