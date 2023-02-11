Orissa High Court grants bail to lawyers over Sambalpur violence

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday granted bail to the 29 lawyers of the Sambalpur Bar Association who were arrested for allegedly causing violence and vandalism on the premises of the district judge court on December 12 last year.

While additional sessions judge-cum-special judge (Vigilance) Sambalpur had rejected their bail applications, the Supreme Court too refused to entertain their pleas and had asked them to pursue the matter in the high court on January 27.

The violence broke out when the lawyers were agitating over their demand for a high court bench in the Sambalpur district. As many as 20 bail applications were filed by the lawyers accused of alleged vandalism in the district judge’s chamber.

Justice V Narasingh, while granting bail to those involved in the incident said, “Though deeply saddened and anguished by the manner in which the petitioners, who are members of a noble profession conducted themselves, keeping in view the period of custody, filing of the charge sheet, notwithstanding the seriousness of the allegation, this court directs the petitioners to be released on bail on such terms to be fixed by the trial court.”

He said, “Additionally, it is directed that the petitioners shall not hold any public meeting relating to the case at hand, shall not post any opinion/remark/views in print and electronic media including social media relating to the case at hand, shall not glorify/publicise their release from custody and after release shall also submit an undertaking on or before 01.04.2023 not to indulge in any such act of picketing/strike.”

The judge added, “Before parting with the case, this court fervently hopes that the petitioners by their conduct on release will justify the trust reposed in them and shall not do anything overtly and/or covertly which would undermine the majesty of the law”, the judge added.

