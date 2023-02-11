Home States Odisha

Sans cold storage, farmers leave veggies in crop fields in Odisha

According to sources there are three cold storage units in Hinjili block but only the one present in RMC campus with a capacity of 10 metric tonne (MT), is functional.

Published: 11th February 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Vegetables

Vegetables left by farmers in a crop field in Ganjam’s Hinjili block

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: While the bumper vegetable production led to a drop in the prices of vegetables much to the relief of local consumers, it has turned into a distressing situation for the farmers who are struggling with the surplus due to a shortage of cold storage facilities.

According to sources, there are three cold storage units in the Hinjili block but only the one present in the RMC campus with a capacity of 10 metric tonnes (MT), is functional. Meanwhile, reports suggest more than 1.5 lakh MT of vegetables were harvested in the block this year.

Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha secretary Simanchal Nahak said due to favourable atmospheric conditions, the harvest of vegetables this year was almost double the last year. However, the lack of cold storage units in the area is forcing farmers to sell their produce at throwaway prices.

He informed that Hinjili block witnessed a steep rise in the production of vegetables this year due to which most of the produce was transported to other areas of Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal. “Farmers of the block spent around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre to raise vegetables. But lack of storage facilities is forcing them to sell their produce at severely low prices as a result they are facing huge losses. 

While tomatoes and cabbages in other areas are sold at Rs 6 to Rs 8 per kg, farmers here are selling them at Rs 2 to Rs 3 per kg. They are now worried as to how to compensate for the loss,” Nahak said. “We bore additional charges of buying seed packets, fertilisers and pesticides besides the daily wages of labourers but are receiving a paltry sum in return.

If we take the vegetables to the wholesale market, we would have to bear transportation and other related costs as well. So we are forced to leave our produce in our farmlands to be feasted by animals there,” said Hanu Samal and other farmers of Burupada village.

Contacted, Horticulture department sources said the department was not apprised of the issue and hence no step was taken to resolve it. “We will look into the matter if a complaint is lodged in this regard,” they said.

Farm woes

Farmers spent around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre to raise vegetables

Tomatoes, cabbages are selling at Rs 2 to Rs 3 per kg

Lack of storage facilities is forcing farmers sell their produce at low prices 

