Statement of MLA’s ‘fiancee’ recorded before Judicial Magistrate

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The statement of Sonalika Dash, the ‘fiancee’ of Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das was recorded before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Jagatsinghpur under section 164 of CrPC on Friday.

Jagatsinghpur IIC Subhranshu Parida said Sonalika, who had filed a complaint against the legislator accusing him of being in a relationship with several girls, was examined by a doctor at a local hospital. After the investigation and completion of formalities, police will take action against the accused, he said.

Meanwhile, Sonalika who threatened to take to the streets and stage a dharna in front of the SP’s office if Das was not arrested, said she has faith in the police and the judiciary. On June 18 last year, Sonalika lodged an FIR against the MLA with Jagatsinghpur police on charges of betraying her and sexual harassment.

Police had registered a case against Das under section 154 (1) of CrPC and sections 420, 185 A, 506 B, 294, 509, 341, 120B and 34 of IPC and sections 3,4,5,6 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956.

JAGATSINGHPUR: The statement of Sonalika Dash, the ‘fiancee’ of Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das was recorded before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Jagatsinghpur under section 164 of CrPC on Friday. Jagatsinghpur IIC Subhranshu Parida said Sonalika, who had filed a complaint against the legislator accusing him of being in a relationship with several girls, was examined by a doctor at a local hospital. After the investigation and completion of formalities, police will take action against the accused, he said. Meanwhile, Sonalika who threatened to take to the streets and stage a dharna in front of the SP’s office if Das was not arrested, said she has faith in the police and the judiciary. On June 18 last year, Sonalika lodged an FIR against the MLA with Jagatsinghpur police on charges of betraying her and sexual harassment. Police had registered a case against Das under section 154 (1) of CrPC and sections 420, 185 A, 506 B, 294, 509, 341, 120B and 34 of IPC and sections 3,4,5,6 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956.