Home States Odisha

Statement of MLA’s ‘fiancee’ recorded before Judicial Magistrate

The statement of Sonalika Dash, the ‘fiancee’ of Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das was recorded before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Jagatsinghpur under section 164 of CrPC on Friday. 

Published: 11th February 2023 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

BJD's Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das

BJD's Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  The statement of Sonalika Dash, the ‘fiancee’ of Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das was recorded before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Jagatsinghpur under section 164 of CrPC on Friday. 

Jagatsinghpur IIC Subhranshu Parida said Sonalika, who had filed a complaint against the legislator accusing him of being in a relationship with several girls, was examined by a doctor at a local hospital. After the investigation and completion of formalities, police will take action against the accused, he said. 

Meanwhile, Sonalika who threatened to take to the streets and stage a dharna in front of the SP’s office if Das was not arrested, said she has faith in the police and the judiciary. On June 18 last year, Sonalika lodged an FIR against the MLA with Jagatsinghpur police on charges of betraying her and sexual harassment. 

Police had registered a case against Das under section 154 (1) of CrPC and sections 420, 185 A, 506 B, 294, 509, 341, 120B and 34 of IPC and sections 3,4,5,6 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Judicial Magistrate First Class Bijay Shankar Das
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp