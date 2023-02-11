Home States Odisha

Students should take up sports seriously: State Sports Minister

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of a three-day conference of the headmasters conference, Behera said students can also excel in sports and take it up as a career.

Published: 11th February 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Minister Tusharkanti Behera

Odisha Minister Tusharkanti Behera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI:  Students should take sports seriously along with their studies, said Minister of State for Sports, Home and Youth Affairs Tusharkanti Behera here on Friday. 

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of a three-day conference of the headmaster's conference, Behera said students can also excel in sports and take it up as a career.

In his address, professor of NCERT, Laxmidhar Behera elaborately discussed the National Education Policy, 2020. The Superintendent of Physical Education spoke on sports, and activities undertaken under Scouts and Guides and the Junior Red Cross in schools. 

Regional transport officer Rabin Pattnaik spoke on road safety. Several noted academicians and Education department officials including Ramesh Chandra Sahu and headmistress of zilla school, Jyotirmayee Mishra addressed the conference while district education officer Biswajit Ghosh conducted the proceedings. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tusharkanti Behera sports
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp