Students should take up sports seriously: State Sports Minister

PURI: Students should take sports seriously along with their studies, said Minister of State for Sports, Home and Youth Affairs Tusharkanti Behera here on Friday.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of a three-day conference of the headmaster's conference, Behera said students can also excel in sports and take it up as a career.

In his address, professor of NCERT, Laxmidhar Behera elaborately discussed the National Education Policy, 2020. The Superintendent of Physical Education spoke on sports, and activities undertaken under Scouts and Guides and the Junior Red Cross in schools.

Regional transport officer Rabin Pattnaik spoke on road safety. Several noted academicians and Education department officials including Ramesh Chandra Sahu and headmistress of zilla school, Jyotirmayee Mishra addressed the conference while district education officer Biswajit Ghosh conducted the proceedings. ENS

