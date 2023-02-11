Home States Odisha

Unrest in Rajendra varsity after attack on two students

Published: 11th February 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 11:09 AM

Rajendra University

Rajendra University (Photo | Youtube)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  A day after two students were attacked inside a hostel, tension flared up in Rajendra University as hundreds of students staged protests demanding the establishment of a police outpost on the campus.

The agitating students burnt tyres in front of the university's main gate demanding the establishment of a police outpost on the campus. They also demanded proper security for the borders in hostels.

On being informed, Balangir SP Nitin Kusalkar reached the campus and held a discussion with the students and university staff. He assured them of providing adequate security on the campus. The SP also urged the students to use the 112 helpline number in case of emergency.

ALSO READ | Miscreant enters hostel, slits throats of 2 students in Odisha

On Thursday, two Plus III first-year students of the university sustained critical injuries after a miscreant entered the PG hostel and slit their throats with a razor blade. The accused, Simran Bag, was later arrested. The bag is a habitual offender and many criminal cases are pending against him.

