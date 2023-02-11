Women empowerment no longer a slogan: President

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday asserted that women empowerment has become a reality to a large extent and is no longer restricted to a slogan in the country. In her first visit to her alma-mater Rama Devi University after becoming President of India, Murmu said girls now are not only on par with boys, but in some fields, they are even far ahead. Also, if girls are better students than boys is no longer a point of discussion, she said.

The President said the representation of women is increasing in all institutions from panchayats to the Parliament of the largest democracy in the world. “It is a great achievement of our democracy that for the first time, the number of women parliamentarians has crossed 100. This is a good sign for the future of our democracy,” she said.

It was an emotional journey down memory lane for the President as she addressed the second convocation of the university. “When I was being brought here today, I felt things have changed. But when I reached the college auditorium, I could feel that the place, its walls, its smell and everything else was still the same,” said Murmu, who during her college days resided in the adivasi chatri niwas (girls hostel) institution.

Recalling her time in the college, Murmu said she never had enough money to eat at the campus canteen.

“The smell from the canteen always attracted me but I used to sit in the college portico and stare at the street vendors. My financial condition was such that even groundnuts worth 25 paise were a lot to afford,” she said.

Travelling from the small village of Mayurbhanj to Bhubaneswar, Murmu said she started her education at Unit-II Girls High School and studied for four years at the Rama Devi college. Speaking about her economics teacher Binapani Mohanty and MIL teacher Sakuntala Baliarsingh, she said teachers like them shaped her.

“The love and affection of the teachers of that time are unforgettable. This college is a big part of my life and I am forever indebted to it,” she told the students. Murmu advised students to keep faith in their abilities. She said that after leaving the university campus, they would enter another university - the university of life. To be successful in the university of life, they must be aware of their strengths and abilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan urged the State Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari to convert the Rama Devi University from an affiliating university to a multi-disciplinary unitary university. “

This will require only Rs 50- Rs 60 crore and since Odisha has no paucity of funds today, it should not be a problem. This 60-year-old UG and PG campus should develop further,” said the Union minister while assuring that all help in this regard.

He also said that the university should introduce courses on Rama Devi and other women leaders of the state. Pradhan informed that the India Chair of the G-20 Education Working Group will host the 3rd education working group meeting on the ‘future of work’ in Bhubaneswar on April 24, 25 and 26. Chancellor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari also spoke.

Awards and Honoris Causa

On the occasion, Honoris Causa was conferred upon writer and poet Purnamasi Jani, Odissi dancer Aruna Mohanty, social activist Sunita Krishnan and former chief scientist of WHO Soumya Swaminathan (in absentia). PhDs were for the first time awarded to two scholars Sasmita Parida (computer science) and Priyadarshini Swain (Odia department) and 22 gold medals were given away

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday asserted that women empowerment has become a reality to a large extent and is no longer restricted to a slogan in the country. In her first visit to her alma-mater Rama Devi University after becoming President of India, Murmu said girls now are not only on par with boys, but in some fields, they are even far ahead. Also, if girls are better students than boys is no longer a point of discussion, she said. The President said the representation of women is increasing in all institutions from panchayats to the Parliament of the largest democracy in the world. “It is a great achievement of our democracy that for the first time, the number of women parliamentarians has crossed 100. This is a good sign for the future of our democracy,” she said. It was an emotional journey down memory lane for the President as she addressed the second convocation of the university. “When I was being brought here today, I felt things have changed. But when I reached the college auditorium, I could feel that the place, its walls, its smell and everything else was still the same,” said Murmu, who during her college days resided in the adivasi chatri niwas (girls hostel) institution. Recalling her time in the college, Murmu said she never had enough money to eat at the campus canteen. “The smell from the canteen always attracted me but I used to sit in the college portico and stare at the street vendors. My financial condition was such that even groundnuts worth 25 paise were a lot to afford,” she said. Travelling from the small village of Mayurbhanj to Bhubaneswar, Murmu said she started her education at Unit-II Girls High School and studied for four years at the Rama Devi college. Speaking about her economics teacher Binapani Mohanty and MIL teacher Sakuntala Baliarsingh, she said teachers like them shaped her. “The love and affection of the teachers of that time are unforgettable. This college is a big part of my life and I am forever indebted to it,” she told the students. Murmu advised students to keep faith in their abilities. She said that after leaving the university campus, they would enter another university - the university of life. To be successful in the university of life, they must be aware of their strengths and abilities. Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan urged the State Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari to convert the Rama Devi University from an affiliating university to a multi-disciplinary unitary university. “ This will require only Rs 50- Rs 60 crore and since Odisha has no paucity of funds today, it should not be a problem. This 60-year-old UG and PG campus should develop further,” said the Union minister while assuring that all help in this regard. He also said that the university should introduce courses on Rama Devi and other women leaders of the state. Pradhan informed that the India Chair of the G-20 Education Working Group will host the 3rd education working group meeting on the ‘future of work’ in Bhubaneswar on April 24, 25 and 26. Chancellor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari also spoke. Awards and Honoris Causa On the occasion, Honoris Causa was conferred upon writer and poet Purnamasi Jani, Odissi dancer Aruna Mohanty, social activist Sunita Krishnan and former chief scientist of WHO Soumya Swaminathan (in absentia). PhDs were for the first time awarded to two scholars Sasmita Parida (computer science) and Priyadarshini Swain (Odia department) and 22 gold medals were given away