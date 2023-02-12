Home States Odisha

40th Odisha Metalliferous Mines Safety Week concludes

Director general of mines safety, Dhanbad Prabhat Kumar who graced the function as chief guest said, “Prioritising safety inside and outside mines is one of the most important parameters.

Published: 12th February 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

mining

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  The 40th Odisha Metalliferous Mines Safety Week Final Day function was held at Mahagiri Mines Enclave, Kaliapani in Jajpur district on Friday. The day-long event, held under the aegis of Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), Bhubaneswar region was hosted by Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA).

Director general of mines safety, Dhanbad Prabhat Kumar who graced the function as chief guest said, “Prioritising safety inside and outside mines is one of the most important parameters. By strengthening the safety framework at sites and setting benchmarks in implementing safety solutions, we will be able to maintain a zero-harm culture through new technologies and digital framework.” 

Around 50 mines and 15 contractors’ representatives participated and shared their best practices in mining safety. More than 800 people including union representatives and officers of various mining companies took part in the function. 

Sukinda and Mahagiri mines of IMFA received multiple first prizes in different categories like best mock drill, training, health and welfare, safety compliance and swachhata, general working and maintenance. 

